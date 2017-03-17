Suspect shot at plaza after chase that originated in West San Jose.
A suspect pursued by police in West San Jose was shot by at least one officer at a shopping center off Stevens Creek Boulevard on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. at the plaza on the south side of Stevens Creek east of Lawrence Expressway.
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Trump the Groper
|13
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Fri
|AIPAC is treason
|3
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Thu
|The Trump Lover
|116
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Marty Smith
|7
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 12
|Helen
|305
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 12
|Mad Dad
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|120
