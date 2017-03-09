'Superfood' restaurants specialize in antioxidant-rich acai bowls and other health-based fare.

Brian and Kathy Hom, who became EpiPen crusaders after their son B.J. died of a peanut allergy reaction, have opened their first Vitality Bowls in South San Jose, and will open a second one in April. Vitality Bowls, the "superfood" restaurant launched in San Ramon by a couple whose daughter suffers from food allergies, has enlisted new allergy advocates as the enterprise expands throughout the Bay Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.