Sunnyvale: Wet season, flood mean extension for winter shelters
Annamae Thomas makes her bed at the North County winter shelter on opening night last November in Sunnyvale. The shelter, which normally would close March 31, will be open until April 30. SUNNYVALE - After the wettest winter in more than a century and a flood that sent many homeless people scrambling from their creekside camps, Santa Clara County has opted to keep its cold-weather shelters open past the traditional Friday closing date.
