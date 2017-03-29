Sunnyvale: Library cart cafe brews coffee, fights homelessness

Running the new Kartma Street Cafe on opening day are cart lead Bailey DeCarlo, left, barista Kathleen Okuda and lead barista Shanen Way. Kartma Street Cafe had its official opening outside of the Sunnyvale Library on March 22. Visitors to the Sunnyvale Public Library can now purchase beverages from a cart that has a purpose beyond just refreshment.

