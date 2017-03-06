Storms Could Mean 'Big Trouble' for SJ Flood Zones: E-Mails
More e-mails obtained by NBC Bay Area show water district engineers warned the city generally about flood dangers days before the flood. NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit obtained more e-mail records Tuesday that show the Santa Clara Valley Water District had plans to re-work its flood forecasting for Coyote Creek sometime this year, but then the storms hit catching the district off guard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Anynomas
|303
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 4
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC