State, Federal Inspectors Wrap Up Flood Damage Tours in SJ
State and federal inspectors on Wednesday wrapped up their tours of the hardest-hit flood areas in San Jose and will now send their findings to the governor to see how much emergency funding, if any, will be doled out. The latest tour took inspectors through the mobile home parks that were flooded after Coyote Creek crested last month.
