SJPD Chief Advocates For Community in Meeting With ICE
San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia sat down with ICE agents Wednesday to keep his department in the loop on their activity. San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia met with federal immigration agents Wednesday to gain a clearer understanding of the their mission and strategy in the South Bay and to keep his department in the loop on their activity.
