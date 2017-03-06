SJ Boy's Family Taking Action Against Soy Nut Butter Maker
Trevor Simmons, 8, recovers in the hospital after suffering from a strain of E. coli caused by eating soy nut butter. A San Jose 8-year-old was recovering Monday night after suffering from a strain of E. coli he contracted from eating a peanut butter substitute called soy nut butter.
