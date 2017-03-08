Sickness Rampant Among Flood Victims at San Jose Shelter
The Seven Trees Community Center has housed dozens of San Jose flood evacuees for the past two weeks. It's been just over two weeks since Coyote Creek overflowed and forced thousands of San Jose residents from their homes, but those who are still living in shelters are now struggling with a host of sicknesses.
