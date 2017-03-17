Shooting on Highway 101 in San Jose Injures At Least 1: CHP
CHP Officer Bailey said the collision happened just after 12 p.m.in Mt. Hope, east of Downtown San Diego near Interstate 15. They don't know if he was the passenger or driver in the vehicle, and they weren't certain how many people were in the auto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|7 hr
|The Trump Lover
|116
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Marty Smith
|7
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 12
|Helen
|305
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 12
|Mad Dad
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|120
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Mar 8
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC