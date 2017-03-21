Sen. Beall honors women of Silicon Valley
Photograph by Jasmine Leyva Senator Jim Beall honors six Silicon Valley women at the annual District 15 Women of the Year event on March 16 held at the district office in Campbell. From left to right: Montserrat Ayala, Courtney Cooper, Sen. Jim Beall, Hermelinda Sapien, Sylvia and Serena Alvarez, and Helen Hayashi.
