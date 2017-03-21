Sen. Beall honors women of Silicon Va...

Sen. Beall honors women of Silicon Valley

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Photograph by Jasmine Leyva Senator Jim Beall honors six Silicon Valley women at the annual District 15 Women of the Year event on March 16 held at the district office in Campbell. From left to right: Montserrat Ayala, Courtney Cooper, Sen. Jim Beall, Hermelinda Sapien, Sylvia and Serena Alvarez, and Helen Hayashi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 19 Upset home owner 306
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) Mar 17 Trump the Groper 13
News 6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14) Mar 17 AIPAC is treason 3
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Mar 16 The Trump Lover 116
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Mar 16 Marty Smith 7
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC