Security video leads to arrest in deadly hit-and-run
Robbins was allegedly behind the wheel of the Lexus sedan that fatally struck 49-year-old Jose Padron alongside Albemarle Street near Rancho Drive during a strong winter storm the morning of Jan. 19, according to San Diego police. The driver pulled over briefly after the crash, then drove off.
