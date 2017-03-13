Second teen arraigned in connection with murder of 88-year-old 'Miss Flo'
A teenager who was arrested on Thursday in connection with the killing of an 88-year-old woman following a home invasion robbery last year was arraigned in a San Jose courtroom this afternoon. Jimenez's 19-year-old boyfriend Zachary Omar Cuen has been charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and elder abuse in the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Helen
|305
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Sun
|Mad Dad
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|120
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Mar 8
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 4
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC