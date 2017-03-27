San Jose: When will Alum Rock Park, c...

San Jose: When will Alum Rock Park, closed because of damage by storms, re-open?

12 hrs ago

City officials are working to open Alum Rock Park, which has been closed for about five weeks because of damage caused by a parade of winter storms, in time for Easter. One of the wettest winters in at least 20 years caused widespread damage to popular park in the east hills, including landslides, downed trees and damage to roads and trails, according to Ed Bautista, public information manager for the San Jose Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services.



San Jose, CA

