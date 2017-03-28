San Jose was warned about flood, fail...

San Jose was warned about flood, failed to act, water district official says

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Water officials say San Jose city authorities received several warnings that flooding was imminent but failed to evacuate thousands of residents who were trapped in their homes after a creek broke its banks . John Varela, board chairman of the Santa Clara Valley Water District , said in a letter sent Tuesday to San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo that his agency and the National Weather Service gave the city all the warnings necessary to call for an evacuation ahead of the Feb. 21 flood, but it failed to act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Mar 22 Logic 101 26
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) Mar 17 Trump the Groper 13
News 6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14) Mar 17 AIPAC is treason 3
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC