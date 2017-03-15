San Jose: Three Creeks Trail work gets go-ahead
The unpaved Three Creeks Trail at Bird Avenue near Willow Street in San Jose. The San Jose City Council has approved a $2.7 million contract to start developing Three Creeks Trail, possibly as early as next month.
