San Jose: Three Creeks Trail work get...

San Jose: Three Creeks Trail work gets go-ahead

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The unpaved Three Creeks Trail at Bird Avenue near Willow Street in San Jose. The San Jose City Council has approved a $2.7 million contract to start developing Three Creeks Trail, possibly as early as next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) 2 hr Marty Smith 7
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 12 Helen 305
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 12 Mad Dad 1
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) Mar 9 Mad Dad 120
News Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle... Mar 8 blachmiddleschool... 1
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Mar 4 Sanjonorte14 115
News 'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ... Feb 22 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,510 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC