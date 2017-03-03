San Jose: Teenage a oeGeisha Dollsa s...

San Jose: Teenage a oeGeisha Dollsa serial robbery crew arrested

A teenage trio that terrorized more than a dozen minimarts and gas stations in the South Bay over several months while wearing Geisha masks is now behind bars, according to San Jose police. The "Geisha Dolls" crew, dubbed as such because of the distinct face coverings they donned while robbing businesses at gunpoint, targeted businesses in San Jose and Milpitas and in some cases pistol-whipped the store clerks they encountered.

