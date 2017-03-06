San Jose residents could have been alerted of flood
A house that rests on the bank of the Coyote Creek remains flooded in San Jose on Feb. 22. Santa Clara County has had access to technology that could have quickly sent alerts to residents' mobile phones about the Coyote Creek flood, but few county workers know how to use it and the system has yet to be implemented. Mobile phone users already receive such automatic notices from the National Weather Service about storm warnings or from police with Amber Alerts about missing children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|10 hr
|Anynomas
|303
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Sat
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|Mar 3
|Swish
|161
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC