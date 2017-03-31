San Jose: Probation search yields guns, drugs
Danny Lawrence was arrested on March 20 after a probation search in San Jose turned up guns, drugs and stolen property. Santa Clara police detectives discovered the illicit items during a March 20 search of a home on the 1400 block of Petal Way in San Jose, where Danny Lawrence was staying with his grandmother.
