San Jose Police Investigating Suspicious Death Near School

San Jose police on Saturday are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man suffering from serious injuries near an elementary school, police said. Police were notified just after 10:15 a.m. that a man with "visible injuries" was down along the 900 block of Bard St., which sits directly next to the Toyon Elementary School.

