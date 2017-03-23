San Jose: Police investigating appare...

San Jose: Police investigating apparent pedestrian fatality

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A man with "extensive injuries" was found lying dead in the gutter near 1st Street and Hawthorne Way late Thursday, authorities said. San Jose police received a 911 call about a body in the roadway at 7:50 p.m., said Lt.

San Jose, CA

