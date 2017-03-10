San Jose: Pedestrian hit by light-rai...

San Jose: Pedestrian hit by light-rail train off Bascom

The collision was reported about 10:45 a.m. after a pedestrian was reportedly seen crossing the tracks along Southwest Expressway, said Stacey Hendler Ross, spokeswoman for the Valley Transportation Authority. Hendler Ross said warning alarms and lights were activated and flashing, and traffic-crossing arms were down when the person was hit by a Winchester-Mountain View train.

