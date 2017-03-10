San Jose: Pedestrian hit by light-rail train off Bascom
The collision was reported about 10:45 a.m. after a pedestrian was reportedly seen crossing the tracks along Southwest Expressway, said Stacey Hendler Ross, spokeswoman for the Valley Transportation Authority. Hendler Ross said warning alarms and lights were activated and flashing, and traffic-crossing arms were down when the person was hit by a Winchester-Mountain View train.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Thu
|Mad Dad
|120
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Wed
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 6
|Anynomas
|303
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 4
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC