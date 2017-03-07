San Jose officer arrested after allegedly stealing marijuana during...
A San Jose police officer was arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing marijuana during a domestic violence investigation, authorities said. Officer Julio Morales, 49, was cited and released in connection with petty theft of marijuana, according to Sgt.
