San Jose: Naked man shot by police identified, remains in critical condition

A man remains in critical condition at a local hospital after he was shot by police Friday during an apparent manic episode where he chased a mother and her daughter while naked, then tore through the city in his pickup truck, ramming a police car and another vehicle, officials said. More details about the shooting are expected at a news conference with San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia scheduled for Monday afternoon, and several neighbors over the weekend described the ordeal and their shock over what Bowles allegedly did.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.