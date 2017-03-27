San Jose: Man found on street identif...

San Jose: Man found on street identified, death remains a mystery

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead Thursday evening near 1st Street and Hawthorne Way as Benny Lokcheung Cheung, 60, of Milpitas. San Jose police received a 911 call about a body in the road at 7:50 p.m., said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Mar 22 Logic 101 26
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) Mar 17 Trump the Groper 13
News 6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14) Mar 17 AIPAC is treason 3
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC