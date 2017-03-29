San Jose: Light-rail train hits pedes...

San Jose: Light-rail train hits pedestrian

18 hrs ago

A pedestrian was hospitalized Wednesday night after being struck by a light-rail train in downtown San Jose, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 6 p.m. at the Santa Clara station near Santa Clara Street and 2nd Street.

Read more at The Almaden Resident.

San Jose, CA

