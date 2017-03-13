San Jose Leaders Continue to Seek Answers on Flooding
It's been almost three weeks since historic floods in San Jose, and many people are still looking for answers, including Mayor Sam Liccardo, who wrote a formal letter to the water district seeking more information. As city crews and residents continued cleaning up near Olinder Park on Monday, Liccardo responded to demands from residents on the cause of the floods last month after water from overflowing Coyote Creek gushed into an East San Jose neighborhood.
