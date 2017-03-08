San Jose launches scholarships to offer free college to low-income students
With the launch of an ambitious new community college scholarship program, San Jose leaders believe they will propel hundreds of low-income students into higher education. Mayor Sam Liccardo and community college leaders unveiled the San Jose Promise program Wednesday, which will cover two years of community college costs - tuition, fees, books, materials and transportation - for up to 800 students.
