San Jose: Government emails on personal devices are public record, state's top court decides

California's highest court today ruled that the public has a right to see emails and text messages sent by government employees on personal devices, ending a decade-long legal battle that began in San Jose and setting a statewide precedent on public records. "Here, we hold that when a city employee uses a personal account to communicate about the conduct of public business, the writings may be subject to disclosure under the California Public Records Act," the court opinion said.

