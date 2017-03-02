San Jose: Government emails on personal devices are public record, state's top court decides
California's highest court today ruled that the public has a right to see emails and text messages sent by government employees on personal devices, ending a decade-long legal battle that began in San Jose and setting a statewide precedent on public records. "Here, we hold that when a city employee uses a personal account to communicate about the conduct of public business, the writings may be subject to disclosure under the California Public Records Act," the court opinion said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Wed
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Wed
|Hate Apple
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC