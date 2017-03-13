San Jose floods: Mayor slams water district as city looks to declare a shelter crisisa

Rob Souza's backyard cottage, destroyed by a falling oak tree during the Coyote Creek floods, waits for demolition in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Marie Perry watches from her Rock Springs homeless camp as nearby residents, many now homeless themselves, salvage what they can from their flood-damaged homes in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.