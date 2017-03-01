San Jose flood: Vietnamese billionaire will donate $5 million to help victims
Sam Oun, and others begin using large dumpsters left along the flooded portion of Nordale Avenue in San Jose, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Soon after this photo was taken, residents were asked to stop using the dumpsters until the area is no longer considered a hazardous danger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|17 hr
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Wed
|Hate Apple
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC