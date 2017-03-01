San Jose flood: Vietnamese billionaire will donate $2 million to help victims
A Vietnamese billionaire today will donate $2 million to San Jose flood victims - the biggest gift since the disastrous flood engulfed three neighborhoods last week. Kieu Hoang, a Los Angeles County businessman who owns Shanghai RAAS Blood Products, has pledged a total of $5 million to flood relief efforts, according to San Jose Councilman Tam Nguyen.
