San Jose flood: Two weeks later, 'I don't want to come back'
Two weeks after Rock Springs was swamped by the city's worst flood in decades, more than a dozen unmoved cars sit in the streets, caked in silt with red tow notices under their wipers. Dumpsters overflow with debris and belongings: Ruined PlayStations; soggy cushions and stuffed animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|6 hr
|Mad Dad
|120
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 6
|Anynomas
|303
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 4
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC