San Jose flood: Two weeks later, 'I d...

San Jose flood: Two weeks later, 'I don't want to come back'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Two weeks after Rock Springs was swamped by the city's worst flood in decades, more than a dozen unmoved cars sit in the streets, caked in silt with red tow notices under their wipers. Dumpsters overflow with debris and belongings: Ruined PlayStations; soggy cushions and stuffed animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) 6 hr Mad Dad 120
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 6 Anynomas 303
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Mar 4 Sanjonorte14 115
News 'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ... Feb 22 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp... Feb 18 Bobby Lauser 1
DL gay hook-up. Feb 16 James 1
How gorilla helps the committee Feb 12 Gorilla 2
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC