San Jose flood: Rock Springs still ravaged two weeks later
Some areas are recovering faster than others, and the Rock Springs neighborhood that was first to flood will be last to return to normal Rob Souza's backyard cottage, destroyed by a falling oak tree during the Coyote Creek floods, waits for demolition in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Marie Perry watches from her Rock Springs homeless camp as nearby residents, many now homeless themselves, salvage what they can from their flood-damaged homes in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|3 hr
|Mad Dad
|120
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 6
|Anynomas
|303
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 4
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC