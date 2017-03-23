San Jose Flood Protection Delay
Plans to better protect San Jose neighborhoods from flooding date back nearly 20 years and have cost tax payers millions of dollars, but not a single project has been constructed. An NBC Bay Area investigation reveals a lengthy planning process and lack of funding ultimately prevented those plans from ever being implemented.
