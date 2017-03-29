San Jose flood: Is help for homeless victims on the horizon?
The homeless woman who slept in a little camper along Coyote Creek said it was like a "baby tsunami" when a brown floodwater engulfed her Honda sedan and trailer last month. In the weeks since, she's ripped out the soaked wood and insulation of her camper and replaced it with plywood she found in the trash piles down the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|Mar 17
|Trump the Groper
|13
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC