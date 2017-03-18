San Jose flood: heartbreak continues for affected residents

Homeowner Ulrika Caballero, center, with neighbor, Carol Segura, left, becomes emotional while talking about the flood damage to her home on S. 20th St. in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Mar. 18, 2017. County and city officials toured homes in the flood-impacted Olinder neighborhood in San Jose to learn more about how victims are dealing with the aftermath of the devastating flood and the health issues they potentially face.

