San Jose flood: A month later, 500 have yet to return home

More than a month after Coyote Creek spilled its banks and flooded surrounding neighborhoods, city leaders Thursday said some 500 families remain unable to return home and pleaded with property owners to help house them. "Unfortunately, we still have hundreds of families who cannot return home due to the damage caused by the recent floods - and the tight rental market in Silicon Valley has made it that much more challenging to secure housing for these families," Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

