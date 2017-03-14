San Jose declares shelter crisis amid devastating flood
There is still more fallout from the devastating flood last month along Coyote Creek in San Jose, as the city declared a shelter crisis. The city-owned Seven Trees Community Center has served as the main refuge for flood victims since they were evacuated back on Feb. 21. What this crisis declaration does is clear the way for the facility to remain open until the end of May if necessary.
