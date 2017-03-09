San Jose couple postpones wedding, spends thousands to find lost dog

Courtesy Trendee King Trendee King and fiancA©e James Galley's Brussels Griffon dog "Theo" has been missing since Feb. 13. The couple is offering a "no questions asked" reward of $3500 for Theo's safe return. A San Jose couple is searching "to the ends of the Earth" to find their dog Theo, who went missing in Almaden Valley several weeks ago.

