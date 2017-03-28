San Jose council mulls Hayes Mansion parking agreement, budget message

San Jose leaders today are expected to move ahead with the $47 million sale of the historic Hayes Mansion - a city-owned hotel conference center that's been a financial drain on the city budget - by approving a parking agreement with its new buyer. Asha Companies, based out of Washington, D.C., made a bid last year to buy the 6.32-acre property on Edenvale Avenue for $47 million - the best bid out of a handful of offers.

