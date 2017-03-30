San Jose: City eases water limits after historically wet winter
It may be little consolation after a winter so wet that it flooded homes along Coyote Creek, but city leaders say residents are now free to water their lawns any day they like. The City Council this week declared an end to a nearly three year citywide water shortage caused by a five-year drought - remember that? That means the 20-percent restriction on water use in San Jose is no more, and there are no longer any restrictions on the days residents may water their lawns or landscapes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|7 hr
|Walter White
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|Mar 17
|Trump the Groper
|13
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC