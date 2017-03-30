San Jose: City eases water limits aft...

San Jose: City eases water limits after historically wet winter

11 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

It may be little consolation after a winter so wet that it flooded homes along Coyote Creek, but city leaders say residents are now free to water their lawns any day they like. The City Council this week declared an end to a nearly three year citywide water shortage caused by a five-year drought - remember that? That means the 20-percent restriction on water use in San Jose is no more, and there are no longer any restrictions on the days residents may water their lawns or landscapes.

