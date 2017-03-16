San Jose: Car-to-car shooting injures one, shuts down freeway
At least one person was rushed to the hospital following a car-to-car shooting Thursday night on Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. in northbound lanes near Story Road, said CHP Officer Ross Lee.
