San Jose bike riders get tour of city, murals and culture
Claudia Gonzalez likes to ride her bike, but doesn't stop and get off of it as much as she'd like. So when a friend told her she was going on a three-hour bike tour of San Jose's murals on Saturday and asked if Gonzalez wanted to ride with her, she jumped at the chance.
