San Jose airport director leaving for new job in San Diego

A jetliner comes in for a landing as viewed along the new security fences adjacent to Coleman Avenue in the public parking of Mineta San Jose International Airport in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday, September 6, 2016. Nearly a year after a Santa Clara teen slipped past security fences at Mineta San Jose International Airport to stow away inside a jet's wheel well on a flight to Hawaii, airport officials have made significant progress in raising perimeter fences to stop future trespassers.

