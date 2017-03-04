San Jose: 408K Race honors late viral video star, WWII vet with "Joe Bell Memorial Mile"
Three years after runners diverted from a race course to pay tribute to a 95-year-old World War II veteran cheering them on, organizers of the 408K Race to the Row are honoring him again Sunday with the "Joe Bell Memorial Mile." During the sixth-annual race Sunday morning benefitting the Pat Tillman Foundation, dozens of veterans and neighbors plan to line the same block of Emory Street in San Jose's Rose Garden neighborhood where runners in 2014 veered off course to shake Bell's hand and thank him for his service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|5 hr
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|Fri
|Swish
|161
|On Both The Left And Right, Trump Is Driving Ne...
|Fri
|MAGA2016
|1
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC