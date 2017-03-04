San Jose: 408K Race honors late viral video star, WWII vet with "Joe Bell Memorial Mile"

Three years after runners diverted from a race course to pay tribute to a 95-year-old World War II veteran cheering them on, organizers of the 408K Race to the Row are honoring him again Sunday with the "Joe Bell Memorial Mile." During the sixth-annual race Sunday morning benefitting the Pat Tillman Foundation, dozens of veterans and neighbors plan to line the same block of Emory Street in San Jose's Rose Garden neighborhood where runners in 2014 veered off course to shake Bell's hand and thank him for his service.

