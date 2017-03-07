San Jose: 3 more arrests in fatal sta...

San Jose: 3 more arrests in fatal stabbing of Little League president

Read more: Inside Bay Area

Three more suspects have been arrested in the stabbing of Frank Navarro, a beloved East San Jose Little League president who died last month while working as a security manager for a downtown bar, according to San Jose police. Officials have not revealed which of the five identified suspects in Navarro's killing inflicted the fatal wounds, but a source close to the investigation told this newspaper that detectives are confident that the stabber is among those in custody.

