San Jose: 3 more arrests in fatal stabbing of Little League president
Three more suspects have been arrested in the stabbing of Frank Navarro, a beloved East San Jose Little League president who died last month while working as a security manager for a downtown bar, according to San Jose police. Officials have not revealed which of the five identified suspects in Navarro's killing inflicted the fatal wounds, but a source close to the investigation told this newspaper that detectives are confident that the stabber is among those in custody.
