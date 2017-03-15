Safeway parking lot kidnapping attemp...

Safeway parking lot kidnapping attempt victim testifies in Sierra LaMar trial

One of the three women who prosecutors are alleging a Morgan Hill man attempted to kidnap in 2009 testified in his murder trial in a San Jose courtroom Tuesday morning. Antolin Garcia-Torres, 25, has been charged with the three attempted kidnappings as well as the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar, who has not been seen since March 16, 2012.

