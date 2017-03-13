Redwood City residents give generously to San Jose flood victims

Volunteers from Redwood City and others unload the second of two U-Haul trucks that carried donated items to flood victims in San Jose on Sunday. After three days of collecting, transporting and giving away household items to victims of the Coyote Creek flood on Sunday, Ron Okada, Mike Lowpensky, Camelot Thompson and Robin Okada, from left, take a break.

