Public Meeting Set to Clear Up SJ Flood Warning Dispute
The city of San Jose has set March 9 for the first public meeting to try to clear up the controversy surrounding what many residents are calling the late warning they received about flooding last week. Documents released Tuesday by the Santa Clara County Emergency Operations Center will probably add fuel to the dispute between San Jose and the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|5 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC